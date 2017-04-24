|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index24/04/2017
What makes or breaks your wine
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
It only takes a few minutes of reading anything about wine for soil to come into play. Whether it’s a long feature on Germany’s Mosel region, or the shelf-talker at Bevmo, experts, sommeliers, and marketers love throwing in tidbits about the ground that makes their wares extra special. Source, Vinepair.