New Marketing Coordinator for WCA



Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) has appointed Maria Calabrese as its new marketing coordinator, joining the WCA in March 2017 with a strong events and retail background.



After successfully running her own business, Maria moved into a career focusing on retail and customer service. Over the past two years Maria has expanded her experience into event and project management, working with the Australia Wine Research Institute and managing events including the highly regarded Advanced Wine Assessment Course and the workshop program at the Australia Wine Industry Technical Conference.



WCA Executive Officer, Lynda Schenk said the appointment was the latest phase in building WCA's relevance as the "go to" resource for its members.



“The addition of a marketing arm to the business means we can continue to drive the WCA with connecting business professionals working with wine,” she said.



“We are delighted to welcome Maria to the team, and believe her comprehensive experience of the events and retail industries will be an important contribution to the WCA.”



For further information or enquiries please contact Maria Calabrese on:

Ph 0417 746 126

Email:



ABOUT WCA

Wine Communicators of Australia was established as a national not-for-profit company in December 2010 growing out of the well-respected Wine Press Clubs of NSW, Victoria and South Australia. It aims to be Australia's pre-eminent organisation connecting business professionals working with wine and currently has more than 500 members.



WCA’s annual program includes networking events, webinars and its prestigious lunches in association with three major capital city wine shows – Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. It also runs the annual Wine Communicator Awards and Legend of the Vine Awards.