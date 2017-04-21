|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Drinking stinkbugs, you've probably done it
“Does contamination of wine by the bugs’ stress compound pose any health risk to consumers?” asked Hal Heaton. “And does someone really count the number of stinkbugs on each of the huge number of grape bunches picked?” And before you ask, that is their technical name. Source, Science News.