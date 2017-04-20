««« return to Daily Wine News index

Cautious optimism about Walmart wine

Following yesterday's newsletter announcement that Sam's Club (owned by Walmart) will be stocking its own wine brand, opinion has surfaced on its level of quality. "A Chardonnay from the Central Coast of California, followed by Cabernet Sauvignon, Prosecco, and Champagne. It’s an interesting range of wines, and one that warrants a bit of consideration." Source, Forbes.