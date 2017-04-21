|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Consumers pay more for organic, but not wine
You swish around a sip of organic wine in your mouth and it might tempt your taste buds, but that doesn’t mean you’ll pay more for it, a new University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences study shows. Source, University of Florida News.