21/04/2017
Pinot noir port success
Production is growing at Debra Cruickshank's Cromwell winery with triple the tonnage of fruit at harvest now, compared with a few years ago. Making wine was the plan but it's the Pinot Noir ports that are catching the attention of the drinking public and are now becoming the main focus of production. Source, Stuff.co.nz.