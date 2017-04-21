««« return to Daily Wine News index

Red wines late to the party

For the 70 invited guests at the Classic Reds symposium held in Hawke’s Bay, it was a lesson not only in the wines on show, but an explanation of why these wines have been late to join the NZ wine party. Despite a rich history in NZ, varieties like Shiraz and Cab Sauv are often overlooked. Source, Rural News Group.