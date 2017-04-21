|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index21/04/2017
Tas growers stressed over smoke
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Wine Tasmania is reminding landholders who have property near vineyards to consider the risks smoke from burn-offs could have on grapes. Wine Tasmania has developed a map showing vineyard locations, as well as a fact sheet on the impact of smoke to wine grapes. Source, The Examiner.