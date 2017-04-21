««« return to Daily Wine News index

Sydneysider makes finals for wine writing comp

Tom Munro, an ex. English winemaker who is now based in Sydney has been shortlisted for Jancis Robinson Wine Writing Competition. Munro works as a self employed wine importer and maker in Sydney and will represent Australia as the only candidate in the top five. He earned the spot through public vote (from a pool of 200) and will compete against 4 others for a chance at becoming a columnist for the Jancis Robinson website. Source, Tom Munro.