Uni of Adelaide partners with Bordeaux

One of the strategic objectives of the Great Wine Capitals Global Network is to share common development programs among its members. It is with this spirit in mind that the University of Adelaide and Bordeaux’s Kedge Business School recently signed a memorandum of understanding to develop wine business education in both schools.



Professor Mark Gabbott, Dean of Business at the University of Adelaide Business School said, “The partnership provides our industries with opportunities to build relationships with one of the world’s most renowned wine regions, and opens the door for international industry placements and access to global leaders in wine business. “

Professor Jacques-Olivier Pesme, Director of the Wine & Spirits Academy at KEDGE Business School remarked, “For students looking to receive a truly global education, the partnership between our business schools represents a unique opportunity, which will benefit the industries in both Adelaide and Bordeaux."

Prof. JO Pesme, Kedge Business School, Prof. M. Gabbott, Uni of Adelaide, P. Gago, Penfold

Founded in 1999, the Great Wine Capitals Global Network is an alliance of ten internationally renowned cities and wine regions – Adelaide and South Australia (Australia), Bilbao and Rioja (Spain), Bordeaux (France), Capetown and Cape Winelands (South Africa), Mainz and Rheinhessen (Germany), Mendoza (Argentina), Porto, San Francisco and Napa Valley (America), Valparaiso and Calablanca Valley (Chile), and Verona (Italy).

It is the only network encompassing the so-called old and new worlds of wine and has developed and introduced several initiatives, notably the Best Of Wine Tourism awards with the objective of achieving excellence in tourism, business services and education.

For more information visit http://www.greatwinecapitals.com