|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index20/04/2017
A strong dollar and your wine business
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The strength of the U.S. dollar relative to other currencies has been developing since June 2014, but is becoming more acute, creating a combination of issues. Here's what you can do about it. Source, The North Bay Business Journal.