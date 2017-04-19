|Grapegrower & Winemaker
20/04/2017
Sam's Club (Walmart) launches wine brand
Sam's Club wants in on the wine boom. The Wal-Mart Stores-owned wholesale club chain is launching its first ever house brand wines this year, with its eyes firmly on the bonanza reaped by arch rival Costco Wholesale, the largest wine retailer in the country.