20/04/2017
Controversial WA anti drinking ad targets red wine
The advertisement, known as “Spread”, uses an animation of red wine spreading into the bloodstream, increasing the risk of cancer in the liver, bowel and throat. A study of 83 alcohol education advertisements from around the world, published in the British Medical Journal Open, found it was the most effective at motivating drinkers to reduce their consumption. Source, The West Australian.