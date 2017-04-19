|Grapegrower & Winemaker
What do 457 visa changes mean for wine?
The 457 visa changes are set to hinder university researchers and international staff. To the wine industry this could have a ripple effect, restricting a flow of new information and techniques to the wine science community. Source, ABC News.