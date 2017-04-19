««« return to Daily Wine News index

Maisons & Domaines Henriot acquires Beaux Frères

The French family-owned wine group Maisons & Domaines Henriot today announced it has acquired, through its American subsidiary, Maisons & Domaines Henriot America, majority ownership in Oregon-based Beaux Frères Vineyard, a leading producer of Oregon Pinot Noir. Source, Yahoo Finance.