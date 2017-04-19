|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index19/04/2017
Maisons & Domaines Henriot acquires Beaux Frères
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The French family-owned wine group Maisons & Domaines Henriot today announced it has acquired, through its American subsidiary, Maisons & Domaines Henriot America, majority ownership in Oregon-based Beaux Frères Vineyard, a leading producer of Oregon Pinot Noir. Source, Yahoo Finance.