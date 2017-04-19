|Grapegrower & Winemaker
China will be producing fine wines
Jean-Guillaume Prats, CEO of Moët Hennessy Estates & Wines, predicts that China will become a fine wine producing country, affirmed by the luxury group’s first ever high-altitude wine ‘Ao Yun’ produced in Shangri-la. Source, The Drinks Business.