19/04/2017
2016 Bordeaux looking good
Transparency is one of the key characteristics of this vintage. It was a vintage that defined how the chateaux see themselves. What is their identity and personality? With ideal weather conditions, there was a lot of room to define exactly what this vintage meant and how each chateau defined their ideal ripeness. Source, Forbes.