19/04/2017
Plenty of love for Tassie
More than 650 Australian wines, including several Tasmanian choices, were showcased to leading sommeliers from UK, US, Thailand, Japan, Spain, China, Korea, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia as part of Wine Australia’s Somms of the World program. Source, The Examiner.