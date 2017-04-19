|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index19/04/2017
Fluctuating weather and a challenging harvest
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
It has been a few years since we have had a vintage run comfortably past Easter. Some of the cool sites in Orange still have fruit to pick and with the weather taking a distinctly cool turn this week ripening will be slow. Source, The Central Western Daily.