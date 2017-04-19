|Grapegrower & Winemaker
One million Champagne vines for the UK
British wine producers will plant a record one million vines over the next 12 months, allowing growers to produce two million more bottles of wine a year in the south of a country not historically known for its viticulture. The figures demonstrate that wine is one of the fastest-growing agricultural products in the UK. Source, The Guardian.