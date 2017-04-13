|Grapegrower & Winemaker
13/04/2017
Acker sells counterfeit Domaine de la Romanée-Conti
American auction house Acker Merrall & Condit faces a new accusation regarding the sale of counterfeit Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (DRC) La Tâche 1967 and 1960 at their March 25 auction held at Grand Hyatt in Hong Kong, after fine wine authentication expert Maureen Downey posted a comment alerting dbHK about the authenticity of some lots.