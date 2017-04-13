Winebiz - Australia's Wine Industry Portal By Winetitles
Daily Wine News

return to Daily Wine News index

13/04/2017

Acker sells counterfeit Domaine de la Romanée-Conti

American auction house Acker Merrall & Condit faces a new accusation regarding the sale of counterfeit Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (DRC) La Tâche 1967 and 1960 at their March 25 auction held at Grand Hyatt in Hong Kong, after fine wine authentication expert Maureen Downey posted a comment alerting dbHK about the authenticity of some lots.

