13/04/2017
Bill passed to allow wine dispensers in bars
It would allow alcohol permit holders, such as restaurants and bars, to issue specially coded cards to patrons, who then could use them to draw beer or wine themselves from an automated machine on the site. Regulations are being planned if the bill is to progress.