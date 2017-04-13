««« return to Daily Wine News index

New York bill to allow out of state wine shipments

“Consumers of fine wine in New York State are slowly learning that it is currently illegal for them to receive shipments from out-of-state wine stores. They cannot fathom why these shipments would be illegal, while out of state wineries, New York state wineries, and New York state retailers are legally able to ship them wine.” said Tom Wark, executive director of the National Association of Wine Retailers.