|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index13/04/2017
Quality over quantity
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The Alpine Valley region has seen a dismal loss in its production this year, but local growers are remaining satisfied as market trends are conveniently changing to meet their decreasing supply. Although bad weather might be to blame, some growers aren't producing less by accident.