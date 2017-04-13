««« return to Daily Wine News index

Turning a winery in to a wedding venue

Kingsley Grove winery are utilising their rural location as a pull factor for country weddings. Located on the quiet end of Kingaroy, the winery is now offering 100pax weddings, with camping options and cottages nearby for the bride and groom. Although the winery had not offered weddings in a past, they have a plan to guarantee things run smoothly.