|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index13/04/2017
Somms of the world pleasantly surprised
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
London-based sommelier Donald Edwards said the visit to Heathcote opened his eyes to new wine suppliers from the region. “I’m seeing a very different aspect of Heathcote,” he said. Many of the somms who visited the Heathcote region are now considering it in a new light.