US wines 22 years of consecutive growth

Last year wine sales in the US achieved their 22nd consecutive year of volume growth as it ended the year up by 1.7% at 357.4m nine-litre cases. Still wine drove the addition of 4.5m nine-litre cases on a 1.4% growth rate over the previous year. Sparkling wine saw the strongest growth, up by 8.1% adding 1.6m nine-litre cases last year. Three of the top five leading brand volumes declined (Franzia, Carlo Rossi and Sutter Home) amid the trend of consumers trading up to more premium-priced (over $10.00) products.