10/02/2017
US wines 22 years of consecutive growth
Last year wine sales in the US achieved their 22nd consecutive year of volume growth as it ended the year up by 1.7% at 357.4m nine-litre cases. Still wine drove the addition of 4.5m nine-litre cases on a 1.4% growth rate over the previous year. Sparkling wine saw the strongest growth, up by 8.1% adding 1.6m nine-litre cases last year. Three of the top five leading brand volumes declined (Franzia, Carlo Rossi and Sutter Home) amid the trend of consumers trading up to more premium-priced (over $10.00) products.