10/02/2017
Bay Area wins big in wine comp
If you want to drink well in the Bay Area, there’s plenty of stellar wine to choose from. The results of the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the nation’s largest, are out and Bay Area wineries excelled, with 64 East Bay and South Bay wineries capturing 348 best of show, double gold, gold, silver and bronze medals. Some 60 wine experts swirled, sipped and spit their way through 7,000 wines from 28 states. In the end, 11 best-of-class medals, 26 double golds and 68 gold medals went to local wineries.