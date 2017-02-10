««« return to Daily Wine News index

Life lines: Wine, women and work

I’m writing this column with a glass of wine beside me. That means I’m one of the millennial women who are drinking more, a fact that has spurred countless articles. I’ve seen friends sharing and commenting on stories about how women are drinking to cope with stress, how frightening these numbers are. These numbers came from a study done by the University of New South Wales in Australia and Columbia University. The results, which ran in a peer-reviewed scientific journal, plotted the drinking habits of men and women, separated into different age blocks, from the turn of the century through 2000.