10/02/2017

Australia Day Tasting in UK

With more exhibitors, new wineries, product launches and a new venue in London, the 2017 Australia Day Tastings (ADT) in the UK and Ireland had some of the region’s most influential wine professionals heralding the quality and finesse of Australian fine wine. Almost 1200 people attended the event series that took place in London (B1 Victoria House), Dublin (Royal Hibernian Academy) and Edinburgh (Balmoral Hotel). There were 58 wineries exhibiting at the ADT for the first time among the 230 that participated this year.

