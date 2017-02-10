««« return to Daily Wine News index

Compelling evidence

The new Loxton Research Centre (LRC) adds another volume of compelling evidence of the power of the Riverland and Mallee community when shoulders are put to the wheel and the gifts of imagination, energy and passion are combined with attitudes of open mindedness, co-operation and ‘can do’. The vision began more than seven years ago in 2009 when it was blindingly obvious the old LRC had run its race. It had run out of puff. Research activities and scientists had been syphoned off as programs and projects were consolidated and absorbed into larger research institutions including AWRI, CSIRO and universities around the nation where true ‘Centre of Excellence’ could be established and strengthened.