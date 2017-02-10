««« return to Daily Wine News index

How will we impress the World's 50 Best judges?

Wine Australia, Official Wine Partner of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, will also invite 50 of the best sommeliers in the world to discover Australia’s wine offering in April. The group will include sommeliers from The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, the Best Sommelier in the World competition and top sommeliers in New Zealand and Australia. Wine Australia has also selected a panel of renowned Australian wine experts to choose the wines being served across the official program of events.