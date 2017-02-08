|Grapegrower & Winemaker
8/02/2017
IGIS to buy Accolade Park warehouse in Bristol
South Korea’s IGIS Asset Management Co. is working on to buy Europe’s largest wine warehouse and distribution center in Bristol, U.K., from Australia-based global winery Accolade Wines in the U.K. for about 100 billion won ($87.6 million). According to the investment banking industry Monday, IGIS Asset Management has been courting local institutional investors to launch a real estate fund designed to a invest in Accolade Park, Europe’s largest wine warehouse and distribution center in Bristol commanding a space of 80,000 square meters.