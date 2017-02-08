|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index8/02/2017
South Island good for wine, not dairy
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
A London wine expert is "appalled" with the dairy industry's impact on New Zealand's wine industry. However the head of New Zealand's main farming group says the expert's opinion is "uninformed" and "naive". Master of wine Peter McCombie? says he is shocked with the state of the environment as a result of dairy farming. "I am appalled at the degradation of the environment that dairy in the wrong place is causing New Zealand. I have no problem with Waikato and Taranaki, but Canterbury? Dairy doesn't belong."