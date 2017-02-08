««« return to Daily Wine News index

South Island good for wine, not dairy

A London wine expert is "appalled" with the dairy industry's impact on New Zealand's wine industry. However the head of New Zealand's main farming group says the expert's opinion is "uninformed" and "naive". Master of wine Peter McCombie? says he is shocked with the state of the environment as a result of dairy farming. "I am appalled at the degradation of the environment that dairy in the wrong place is causing New Zealand. I have no problem with Waikato and Taranaki, but Canterbury? Dairy doesn't belong."