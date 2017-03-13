««« return to Daily Wine News index

2017 Top Italian wines roadshow by Gambero Rosso

Now celebrating 30 years of success, Gambero Rosso’s best-known tour, the Top Italian Wines Roadshow, is in its tenth edition. Over 60 wineries come together annually bringing knowledge of Italy’s unmatchable grape patrimony to new generations of consumers. From 2007 (the year of the tours first edition) to 2015, exports of Italian wine have grown from 3.45 to 5.4 billion euros. The Sydney event is the last on the Asian tour, which includes Taipei, Osaka, Cape Town, Hanoi and Singapore.

Trade, media and wine lovers are invited to the walk around tasting featuring 60 iconic wineries representing Italy’s wine heritage at its pinnacle. Over 200 wines will be offered for tasting including some of Italy’s greatest producers; Gaja, Masciarelli, Allegrini, Jermann, Fontanafredda, Masi, Ca’ del Bosco, Donnafugata, Frescobaldi, Nals Margreid, Planeta, Bellavista, Primosic, Berlucchi, Feudi di San Gregorio, Leone de Castris and Sella e Mosca, plus many more not available in Australia. Three structured masterclasses examine in greater detail the wineries featured in the tasting. Tour the regions and taste 20 wines with Vini d’Italia editor Marco Sabellico.



EVENT DETAILS:



2017 TOP ITALIAN WINES ROADSHOW by GAMBERO ROSSO

Monday 13th March 2017 @ Doltone House Hyde Park

Level 3, 181 Elizabeth Street, Sydney 2000



Trade and Media Walk Around Tasting 12.00pm-6.00pm free entry

Wine Masterclasses with Marco Sabellico 12.30pm, 3.00pm and 5.30pm free entry

https://grtopitalianwinestrade17.eventbrite.com.au



Wine Lovers Walk Around Tasting 5.30pm-8.30pm $25pp

Wine Masterclass with Marco Sabellico 5.30pm free entry

https://grtopitalianwinessydney17.eventbrite.com.au