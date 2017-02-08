««« return to Daily Wine News index

Old Noarlunga barn into a boutique winery

WINEMAKER Alan Varney is looking to make his business mark with an Old Noarlunga barn he’s been eyeing off for years. Mr Varney, 36, has driven past the old barn at 62 Victor Harbor Rd twice a day on his travel to d’Arenberg Winery. “I’ve always had a look at it and to me it is the gateway to McLaren Vale,” Mr Varney said. “You catch the first glimpse of the grapevines on the horizon and you sort of feel like you are leaving it behind and entering the rural McLaren Vale scene.” Under plans lodged to Onkaparinga Council, Mr Varney wants to convert the 1870s barn into a “boutique” winery, kitchen, brewery and cellar door called Victor’s Place.