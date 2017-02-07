««« return to Daily Wine News index

Unexpected 'sensory thunderbolt' French wine

It seems nothing will stand in the way of a producer looking for the best wine to complement his food. For oyster grower Steve Feletti that has meant introducing a new grape variety to Australian soil. He described bottling the first of his piquepoul blanc as a "bit of a very personal milestone" after an eight-year quest to first procure the vines from France and finally convince a winery to emulate the glass he first tried at a fish market. "It's been a fantastic journey," the Moonlight Flats Oysters owner said.