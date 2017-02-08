««« return to Daily Wine News index

Man dead at Barossa wine packing centre

A man has died at a wine packing centre in South Australia's Barossa Valley during an arrest on Tuesday night. Patrols were called to an area on Breakneck Hill Road, Penrice, about 10pm after reports of property damage at winemaking facility Vinpac International. A 35-year-old Barossa Valley man was found in the Angaston area where he was arrested. "After the man was arrested he suffered a medical episode and subsequently died," police said in a statement. Police officers are at the scene investigating the incident this morning.