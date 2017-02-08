««« return to Daily Wine News index

Chinese taste for Valley wines

The Hunter Valley exported 407,000 litres of wine worth $A3.62million in 2016 and 231,000 litres of it, worth $A1.72million, was sold to China. These Wine Australia Export Report figures mirror last year’s total Australian wine exports to China that rose 40 per cent to a record value of $A520million. China accounted for 23 per cent of the value of Australian wine exports, the US 21 per cent and Britain 21 per cent, but the UK topped the volume of exports with 31 per cent followed by the US (21 per cent) and China (13 per cent).