««« return to Daily Wine News index

'Moment of truth' for NZ agriculture in 2017

New Zealand agriculture faces a "moment of truth" in 2017, according to a report by agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank. In its recently-released New Zealand Agricultural Outlook 2017 report, Rabobank says as an industry traditionally characterised by a liberal operating environment, and a key beneficiary of several decades of global shift to freer trade, agriculture faces a period of heightened regulatory uncertainty and change on both fronts. Releasing the report, Rabobank Country Banking general manager Hayley Moynihan said 2017 was ushering in a period of considerable change and uncertainty for New Zealand agriculture.