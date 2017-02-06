««« return to Daily Wine News index

Alice Baker discovers winemaking

In a well worn pair of Birkenstocks, Alice Baker divides her time between growing cactus, cooking, and creating boutique wines. Her and partner Tom Davidson live on a 1.6 hectare block in Robe, on the edge of the Southern Ocean in South Australia, so naturally they spend a bit of time at the beach too. A weathered, multi-coloured stage adorns the hill in their front paddock where chooks scratch through crunchy grass and veggies grow in abundance. After studying a graduate diploma of oenology and viticulture, Ms Baker discovered the charm of winemaking.