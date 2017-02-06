|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Shottesbrooke Vineyards eyes expansion
McLaren Vale winery, Shottesbrooke Vineyards, is expanding its east coast footprint after signing a distribution partnership with The Wine Company (TWC). A second-generation wine business, Shottesbrooke boasts an extensive portfolio of wines produced from McLaren Vale and the Adelaide Hills. The company also owns a state-of-the-art winery complex which has recently undergone a major transformation. Speaking of the new partnership, Shottesbrooke General Manager and Winemaker, Hamish Maguire, said that the company had been seeking a strong distribution partner on the east coast for some time, and had approached TWC with this goal in mind.