Winebiz - Australia's Wine Industry Portal By Winetitles
Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

7/02/2017

Shottesbrooke Vineyards eyes expansion

McLaren Vale winery, Shottesbrooke Vineyards, is expanding its east coast footprint after signing a distribution partnership with The Wine Company (TWC). A second-generation wine business, Shottesbrooke boasts an extensive portfolio of wines produced from McLaren Vale and the Adelaide Hills. The company also owns a state-of-the-art winery complex which has recently undergone a major transformation. Speaking of the new partnership, Shottesbrooke General Manager and Winemaker, Hamish Maguire, said that the company had been seeking a strong distribution partner on the east coast for some time, and had approached TWC with this goal in mind.

AWRI

Rowe Scientific

SIMEI

Braud

Internation Wine Challenge

Leeder Analytical

AB Mauri

WID 2016