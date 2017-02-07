««« return to Daily Wine News index

Vintage looms in ironstone country

Yangarra's Ironheart Vineyard Shiraz (which grows just across Philip White's front fence in the McLaren Vale region) is well into veraison, or colouring, and looking very healthy, in spite of the warm, wet and humid summer. These biodynamic/organic vines have been hand-plucked three times this season to remove extraneous leaf so the bunches get dappled light and plenty of breeze. This breeze dries the bunches and bark during humid spells, so reducing the requirement for fungicide spray.