««« return to Daily Wine News index

Yealands Wine appoints new chief exec

The new chief executive at one of the largest wine exporters in New Zealand says its growth is nothing short of miraculous, but there are still opportunities to expand.Yealands Wine Group, which was founded by sustainability pioneer Peter Yealands in 2008, has appointed a new chief executive, Master of Wine Adrian Garforth. Garforth replaces Jason Judkins, who resigned last year after nine years at the helm, during which time the company grew rapidly to become a major player in the industry. The new chief executive has more than 30 years' experience in the wine industry across a wide range of roles, from marketing and distribution to managing a winery in South Africa.