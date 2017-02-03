««« return to Daily Wine News index

International media and experts in the Bay

Hawke's Bay Winegrowers will host 60 international wine media and experts this weekend at the inaugural Classic Reds Symposium. Guests will taste their way through some of New Zealand's top red wines including Syrah, Merlot and Cabernet to deepen their understanding of the country's diverse regions and evolving wine styles. Event manager at Super Events Elisha Milmine said Hawke's Bay Winegrowers was proud to be hosting the two-day NZ Wine event. "For the 26 New Zealand wineries involved this one-on-one time with the international guests coming from Sweden, Germany, Canada, USA, UK and Australia is a great opportunity to form relationships, which is a foot in the door to international markets."