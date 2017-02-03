««« return to Daily Wine News index

Australian Tempranillos wanted

Producers of Australian-made Tempranillo and Tempranillo-dominant blends are invited to enter samples in an upcoming tasting of these wines by the Wine & Viticulture Journal (WVJ).

To submit a wine to the tasting, producers need to email editor Sonya Logan ( ">s.) in the first instance by no later than close of business next Friday (10 February).

All wines submitted for the tasting will need to be received by no later than Wednesday 22 February.

Entries to the tasting are limited so will be accepted on a first-in, best-dressed basis.

The results of the tasting will be published in the March-April issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

The WVJ last tasted Tempranillo in 2010, when 2500 tonnes of Tempranillo were crushed in Australia, representing a 39 per cent growth on the previous year. Last year, Australia crushed 6500 tonnes of the variety. The Murray Darling, Riverland and Riverina are home to the biggest plantings of the variety, following by the Barossa Valley, McLaren Vale and Adelaide Hills. The Clare, King, Hunter and Goulburn Valleys, as well as Heathcote and the Hilltops round out the top 12 sources of the variety in the nation.

In an introduction to the WVJ’s 2010 tasting of Tempranillo, Scott Wasley, of The Spanish Acquisition, a specialist importer of Spanish and Portuguese wines based in Victoria, said based on the Australian examples of the varietal he had tasted, many presented as “generic, dry red table wine and much of it is over-oaked”. “Delicious, stylish, balanced and varietal results are the minor case,” he said, adding that he felt Tempranillo in Australia most likely needed “to have other higher acid varieties blended into it”.

“Simply acidifying artificially at high levels is unlikely to be harmonious and relatively discreet. I would also hazard a guess that ageing in older and larger-format oak might help promote varietal characters somewhat,” Wasley said.

Australian wine writer Huon Hooke recently noted on therealreview.com that he believed the best Australian efforts of Tempranillo so far had been “the lighter, more fruit-driven styles – wines that do not overreach themselves. Not the try-hard wines, which often have too much oak or extraction.”

Interestingly, at last year’s Alternative Varieties Wine Show, which splits Tempranillo into two classes – ‘youthful, fresh, juicy’ and ‘ more structured’ – it was the wines in the more structured category that received more medals: 5 golds, 3 silver and 17 bronze compared with 1 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze in the youthful, fresh, and juicy category.

Will it be the youthful, fresh and fruit-driven styles of Tempranillo or the blended styles that will come out on top in the WVJ’s tasting?

Meanwhile, the results of the Journal’s recent tasting of Fiano will be published in the soon-to-be-released January-February issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

To subscribe visit: https://www.winetitlesbookstore.com.au/shop/wvj/