««« return to Daily Wine News index

Xanadu offerings top the list

Glen Goodall is the senior winemaker at Xanadu (just south of the Margaret River township) and has been since the Rathbone family, who also own Victoria’s Yering Station and Mt Langi Ghiran, purchased it in 2005. WA dominates the semillon sauvignon blanc blend, chardonnay and cabernet classes on the seven capital city wine show circuit. WA won all seven of the cabernet trophies and five of the seven chardonnay trophies awarded in 2016 from the state’s 4 per cent of Australia’s wine and Xanadu is a significant part of the reason for these results.