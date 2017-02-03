««« return to Daily Wine News index

Warrnambool’s inaugural wine weekend

OZONE Walk’s boutique bar Lucy will host Warrnambool’s inaugural wine weekend on Saturday. Fine natural wines from across Australia will be showcased, as well as craft beers. Bar owner Will Shepherd said the event was all about showing off “lo-fi” wine that was made in the traditional way. Chevre, Good Intention and Dirty Black Denim wines will be featured. “They are all natural, made by young Australian wine makers,” Mr Shepherd said. “It’s about minimal intervention, using proper wine making techniques.”