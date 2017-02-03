««« return to Daily Wine News index

Wet season for vintage 2017

On Tuesday 31 January, JACOB’S CREEK kicked off its 2017 vintage with Chardonnay destined for JACOB’S CREEK sparkling wine.

The first fruit to be picked was from the Murray Darling, with the Riverland commencing the following day.

“The 2017 growing season saw an extremely wet winter which has resulted in a later harvest in January this year, more closely aligned with typical timings we’ve seen in the past. The below average temperatures and above average rainfall have delivered healthy and strong vine growth. More rain means less supplementary water used to irrigate, whilst also requiring growers to be more precise with their canopy management” says Ben Bryant, of his first vintage as Chief Winemaker at JACOB’S CREEK.

The wetter conditions have resulted in excellent conditions particularly for whites. Above average rain, towards the end of 2016 has created a bountiful fruit crop. The wetter growing season has seen more balanced canopies ensuring the fruit is growing in pristine conditions.

“We are expecting great results from this vintage. Ripening has been slower than previous years, ensuring gradual accumulation of flavour which will enhance complexity,” says Ben.

”Our first crush occurred in the Murray Darling and then the Riverland the following day. As usual JACOB’S CREEK Sparkling Chardonnay Pinot Noir will be the first wine of the vintage produced.”

