2/02/2017

The U.S. Wine Industry Focuses On A Sustainable Future

The 23rd Annual Unified Wine & Grape Symposium (AUWGS) took place last week. Something in it surely caught my interest. Christian Miller of Full Glass Research (FGR) presented at the conference the results of the latest sustainability research. Miller holds a BA in Economics from Franklin & Marshall College and an MBA from Cornell University. FGR is his baby. He also co-founded and advises Wine Opinions (WO), which bills itself as the qualitative and quantitative research arm of the overall wine industry in America. WO draws from a variety of consumer and trade organizations in its wine market research.

